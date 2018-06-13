TS ICET 2018 results will be out soon; Check your score at icet.tsche.ac.in

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET 2018 results likely to be announced today: How to check score
Telangana SSC 10th results 2018 declared: Steps to download your result
TSBIE Inter results 2018 out: Steps to download result; pass percentage
CISCE results 2018: 64 score above 99%; check ICSE, ISC toppers' list
Jharkhand board declares matric results: Check scores on jacresults.com
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the results for Telengana ICET 2018 results today at 11:00 am on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. While the TSEdCET-2018 results will be released at 12 o’ clock on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in
The Kakatiya University (KU) conducts the TS ICET examinations while the TS ED. CET is conducted by the Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.
The TS Ed.CET is conducted for admission in to B.Ed (two years) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana state and TS ICET exam is held for admissions into the MBA, MCA and other courses.
The TS Ed.CET Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on May 31 in two shifts. The morning test from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon was conducted for the Mathematics and Biological Sciences students while the second shift test from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm was conducted for Physical Sciences, Social Studies and English students. While Telangana ICET examinations were conducted over 60 centres across the state on May 23 and 24, 2018.
After the declaration of TS ICET and TS Ed.CET results, the cut off marks of the respective institutes will be announced later and it is most likely in the first week of July 2018.
How to check Telangana ICET & Ed.CET Results 2018
- Log on to the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in
- In the main menu bar, click on the link that says "ICET Results 2018" OR "TS Ed.CET Results 2018"
- A new page will appear on your screen
- Then enter your roll number and Date of Birth (DOB) in DD/MM/YYYY format
- View your result and download it for future use