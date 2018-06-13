TS ICET 2018 results will be out soon; Check your score at icet.tsche.ac.in

The State Council of Higher (TSCHE) will announce the results for Telengana ICET 2018 results today at 11:00 am on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. While the TSEdCET-2018 results will be released at 12 o’ clock on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

The (KU) conducts the TS ICET examinations while the TS ED. CET is conducted by the Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

The TS Ed.CET is conducted for admission in to B.Ed (two years) regular course in the Colleges of in state and is held for admissions into the MBA, MCA and other courses.

The was conducted on May 31 in two shifts. The morning test from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon was conducted for the Mathematics and Biological Sciences students while the second shift test from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm was conducted for Physical Sciences, Social Studies and English students. While ICET examinations were conducted over 60 centres across the state on May 23 and 24, 2018.

After the declaration of TS ICET and TS Ed.CET results, the cut off marks of the respective institutes will be announced later and it is most likely in the first week of July 2018.

How to check Telangana ICET & Ed.CET Results 2018