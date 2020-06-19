TS Inter results 2020 released on tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Check pass percentage

TS Inter results 2020: Telangana State Board of Intermediate on Thursday released the result of intermediate first, second-year examination. A total of 60.01 per cent students cleared the intermediate first year exam successfully, while the pass percentage in second year stood at 68.86 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys in both the first and second year exams, while the pass percentage of girls is 75.15 per cent in second year, while that of 67.47 per cent in first year. A total of 965,000 students who had appeared in the first or second year exams can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Meanwhile, the board will also host the inter first and second year result on the partner website — manabadi.com.

TSBIE Inter results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your details

Step 3: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id

Step 4: Once the TS inter result is out, the score will be sent to your registered mobile number, email id

Step 5: Result will be available, take a print out