TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana board to declare 1st, 2nd results today

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) will declare the results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second year today, June 28. The Telangana state board will announce the results for the IPE first and second year at a press conference at 11 am on Tuesday. The marks will be made live on the official website.

TS Inter results can be checked on tstet.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in once declared. It should be noted that there is no other official site to check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results.

To check your Telangana Intermediate results, follow the steps below:



Step 1: Visit tstet.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in.



Step 2: On the home page, click on the Inter 1st or 2nd year result link (which will go live after 11 am).

Step 3: Login using your credentials and click on submit.



Step 4: Your result will now appear on screen, you can download the same and take a printout of the same for future references.

had conducted the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022, in offline mode at several centres across the state. The practical exams were held from March 23 to April 8.

Meanwhile, an update on TS TET and SSC result date and time is awaited.