TS SSC result 2019 to be declared at 11 am today: Steps to check score

TS SSC class 10th results 2019: SSC result 2019 will be declared today, according to a notification issued by the Director of Government Examinations, The notice stated that 2019 will be announced on Monday, May 13 at 11 am.

The 10th result 2019 will be available on TSBSE's official websites and results.cgg.gov.in, once the results are declared.

Students who appeared for the TS SSC (class 10th) exams 2019 can also view thier result on third party websites.

The Telangana State Board of Secondary (TSBSE) had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (TS 10th exam) from March 16 to April 2, 2019.



Telangana department cautious over class X results

Here's a step-by-step guide to check and download 2019:

1. Open any of the official websites - and results.cgg.gov.in

2. Find and click on the link - Telangana SSC Public Examination Result 2019

3. Click on the result link

4. Enter asked credentials and submit

5. Save the page once your result appears on the screen

6. Take a print out of the 2019 for future reference

Students also have the option to get their Telangana SSC Results 2019 via SMS by sending an message in the below goven format:

TS10ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Telangana State Board for Intermediate (TSBIE) had released intermediate results on official websites and bie.telangana.gov.in on 18 April.



Last year, the Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14 percent girls and 82.46 per cent boys. Overall, 83.78 per cent had cleared the TS SSC exam in 2018.