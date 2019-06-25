TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University to declare marks today on tezu.ernet.in

-
ALSO READ
AP PGECET 2019 results to be declared today: All you need to know
Assam HSLC Result 2019 declared: Know district-wise result, topper's list
VITMEE 2019 Result releases today on vit.ac.in: All you need to know here
NEET 2019 result released on ntaneet.nic.in: 9 Delhi students in top 50
NEET 2019 result: NTA to release marks today: How to check scores
-
TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University will declare the TUEE result 2019 today. Students can check the results of Tezpur University 2019 on the official website tezu.ernet.in and tezuadmissions.com. TUEE 2019 is conducted by Tezpur University for admission to the different programmes offered.
Tezpur University Entrance Examination(TUEE) 2019 was conducted from May 31 to June 2.
How to check TUEE 2019 results online:
Step 1: Visit the official website tezu.ernet.in and tezuadmissions.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TUEE 2019 results link
Step 3: Fill in your login details and click on 'login'
Step 4: The merit list/results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the Pdf copy of the result or take a print out for future reference
After the results of the Tezpur University Entrance Examination are declared, candidates will be called in for counseling sessions. During the counseling sessions, the candidates will have to give their preferences for the courses as well as the college for seat allotment.