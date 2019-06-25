TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University to declare marks today on tezu.ernet.in

TUEE Result 2019: University will declare the today. Students can check the results of University 2019 on the official website and tezuadmissions.com. TUEE 2019 is conducted by University for admission to the different programmes offered.

Tezpur University Entrance Examination(TUEE) 2019 was conducted from May 31 to June 2.

How to check online:

Step 1: Visit the official website and tezuadmissions.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: Fill in your login details and click on 'login'

Step 4: The merit list/results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Pdf copy of the result or take a print out for future reference

After the results of the Tezpur University Entrance Examination are declared, candidates will be called in for counseling sessions. During the counseling sessions, the candidates will have to give their preferences for the courses as well as the college for seat allotment.