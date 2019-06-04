BHU to release UET/PET 2019 Answer Key today: Steps to raise objections

The (BHU) is expected to release the Under Graduate/Post Graduate entrance examination 2019 answer keys on June 4 at www. ac.in

While provisional answer key for courses such as B.P.Ed (Course Code :152), M.P.Ed(Course Code:457), BFA(Course Code : 180), MFA(Course Codes 360 - 364), BPA( Course Codes : 171-177), MPA( Course Code : 366-372) have been declared, the remaining courses of UET and PET will be available on the portal on Tuesday.

Provisional Answer Keys of entrance exams for the courses - B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, BFA, MFA, BPA, MPA, have been uploaded. Challenge can be registered by 6 PM of 4th June, 2019.



Details on Entrance Test Portal.



For remaining courses of UET & PET, it will be uploaded on 04.05.2019. pic.twitter.com/nKberGkJ35 — (@VCofficeBHU) June 2, 2019

UET / PET Answer Key 2019: Step you need to follow

Step 1: Login to official website i.e www. or click here for direct link

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Download UET/PET Answer Key' link

Step 3: Click on the 'Course wise entrance exam answer key' link

Step 4: Open the PDF folder

Step 5: Compare your answer with the answer key sheet

Students can also raise questions incase his/her BHU UET/PET Answer Key 2019 has some mistakes

For students who appeared the BHU entrance test via CBT mode, here are the steps

1.Please go to BHU’s Entrance Test Portal (www.bhuonline.in)

2. Click ‘Challenge Answer Key’

3. Login with your registered email id, password given on the portal during application submission process.

4. After challenging your desired questions, click ‘Save your Claims’.

5. Pay the processing fee by clicking on ‘Click here to Pay Fee’. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your processing fee at Rs 100 for each question challenged.

Note: No challenge will be registered/ entertained without receipt of processing fee.

6. In case your challenge is found correct, your processing fee will be refunded in the same account.

For students who appeared the BHU entrance test via OMR mode, here are the steps

1. For this, candidates can visit the portal and under the Section 'Provisional Answer Key' and see the provisional answer key in form of a pdf file

2. After challenging your desired questions answers, click ‘Save your Claims’

3. Click on ‘Pay Fee and Save your Claims

4. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your processing fee at Rs 100 for each question challenged

5. In case your challenge is found correct, your processing fee will be refunded in the same account.

Read here to know detailed procedure for raising obejections on your questions/answers or go to www.bhu.online.in