UGC-NET 2018 results: Record 55,000 clear exam for Asst Professor post

For the first time, 55,872 candidates qualified for the eligibility for the post of assistant professor in the University Grant Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC- Net 2018) exam plus Junior Research Fellowship. Candidates who qualified for JRF were 3,929. Last year the number of candidates who could clear test were 38,000.

Breaking the trend this year, the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) declared the results in a record of three-weeks time. The exam was conducted on July 8 and announced the results yesterday, July 31. Earlier, the declaration of the results used to take more than three months of time.



ALSO READ: CBSE announces result: Here are the steps to check yours

A total of 11,38,225 candidates registered for the exam across 91 cities, in which only 8,59,498 appeared for the test, highest-ever numbers for the exam. And around 6.5 per cent of them finally made the cut. The test was conducted in 84 different subjects.

The exam took place in 2082 examination centres, 2864 observers and 675 Board's officials were deputed on these centres.

As per the UGC norms, only 6 per cent candidates are allowed to clear the exam, but this time, the board increased it to 6.5 per cent due to bunching of marks.

It was for the first time that the candidates appeared only for two papers, instead of three papers - one was general exam and second was subject specific. Besides, the duration for the paper 1 was reduced from 1 hour 15 minutes to one hour for attempting 50 questions.

ALSO READ: CBSE releases answer key, result likely on July 31

This was the last exam conducted by the CBSE, from December 2018, the exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in computer-based model for 10 days in multiple shifts, instead of one day.