UGC NET 2019 Admit Card to be released today: Find all the details here

NET admit card 2019: The admit card for the UGC NET will be released on ntanet.nic.in. Here are steps to download NTA Net admit card

BS Web Team 

UGC NET 2019 Admit card: The exact date and shift for subject opted by the candidate, as well as, the city and the centre will be notified on the admit card.

NET admit card 2019: The admit cards for the UGC NET exam will be realeased shortly by the NTA or National Testing Agency. The official update published on May 15 had announced that the downloading of Admit Card of UGC-NET June 2019 will take place from May 27, 2019. The UGC NET admit card will be released on ntanet.nic.in, the official website. NET results are expected to be announced on July 15.

In case of any discrepancy in the photograph, or signature shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1 : Got to the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the NTA NET admit card link provided on the homepage

Step 3 : On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Download your NTA NET admit card from next page

The exact date and shift for subject opted by the candidate, as well as, the city and the centre will be notified on the admit card.

The UGC-NET, June 2019 will be based on the new Syllabi, as available on the website of UGC-NET www.ugcnetonline.in.

UGC NET 2019: Important dates

Important Dates
UGC-NET Jun-19
Mode of examination Computer Based
Registration Dates 1 - 30 March 2019
Downloading of Admit Cards 27-May-19
Date of examinations 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 June 2019
Date of Announcing Results By 9 July 2019



First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 14:27 IST

