UGC NET 2019 answer key released: How to calculate score on ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET June 2019: Today is the last day for candidates to challenge answers' for UGC-NET June 2019 exam. Here's what candidates must know.

Today is the last day for candidates to challenge or raise objection against any answer for UGC- NET June 2019 exam. National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for UGC- NET June 2019 exam on the official website, ntanet.nic.in. This can be accessed by logging in.

Here's all you need to know about NTA UGC NET result

How to download NTA NET Answer Key 2019:

— Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in

— Click on the link that reads challenge answer key

— A login page will appear

— Fill in your application number, date of birth and security pin to login

— The answer key will be displayed on screen

— Download and take its print out for future reference.

Important points to note about UNG NET 2019:

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 for each answer challenged. The amount will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

After the NTA has received the challenges against answers, it will consider the correct challenges and release a final answer key before July 15. NTA will declare the results for NET June 2019 exam on July 15.