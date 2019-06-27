UGC NET 2019 results: NTA to declare result on July 15, check ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET 2019 results will be declared on July 15, according to a notification issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The results will be declared on NTA's official website - www.ntanet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to track the official website for latest updates regarding the UGC NET 2019.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) was held by the examination conducting authority NTA from June 20 to June 28 at different centres across the country.

The test, held in both Hindi and English, is conducted in a single three-hour session.

UGC Net result 2019: steps to check

1. Visit NTA's official website - www.ntanet.nic.in

2. Click on the results link on the homepage

3. Enter asked credentials and click submit

4. Save the result

The NTA conducts the National Eligibility Test on behalf of UGC. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of assistant professor, junior research fellowship and assistant professor at Indian universities.