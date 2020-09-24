UGC NET 2020 exam begins today: Know rules, marking scheme, and more

-
-
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2020 is set to begin from today. UGC NET is held twice a year, in June and in December. This year, the exam could not be held in June due to coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled to be held from today to November 5.
Here's all you need to know about UGC NET 2020
The exam will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions in first paper intends to assess the teaching or research aptitude of the candidate. It is designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. The second paper is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.
UGC NET admit card 2020
So far, NTA has released the admit cards for the first two papers of UGC NET. The admit cards for the other papers will be released soon.
Marking scheme
Each correct answer carries 2 marks.
Unlike several other exams, NET does NOT award negative marks for an incorrect answer.
NTA NET ANSWER KEY
After the exam is over, NTA will release the answer key and candidates will be given a chance to challenge it, if there is any error. After considering the objections raised by candidates against the answer key, NTA will release the final result of UGC NET.
About UGC NET
The National Eligibility Test (NET) conducts the UGC NET exam on behalf of UGC. The exam is conducted to determine if a candidate is eligible to be a Assistant professor or Junior Research Fellow in Indian universities and colleges.
NTA also conducts NET on behalf of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The exam is held for science subjects only.
