NTA to conduct UGC-NET exam in June 2022; full schedule releasing soon

UGC NET exam date 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 would be conducted in the first or second week of June by this year, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Sunday.
However, the date of the UGC-NET exam has not been disclosed yet and the exact schedule will be announced once the National Testing Agency (NTA) finalises the dates.
For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates. pic.twitter.com/nmkkfxjsoW— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 10, 2022
Once the schedule is released, candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NET 2022 exam are advised to visit the official UGC NET website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA conducts the UGC NET exam on behalf of UGC to determine if a candidate is eligible to be an assistant professor or junior research fellow (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.
The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, UGC decided to merge the cycles of the exam and conduct it once a year in the computer-based test mode.
Until June 2018, the NET was conducted by CBSE for 84 subjects in 91 cities across India. From December 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.
In the previous cycle, the UGC-NET was conducted in 3 phases over 18 days at 837 centres in 239 cities. Out of the 671,288 candidates took the test, 43 730 were qualified as eligible to become assistant professors, and 9,127 qualified for JRF.
