UGC NET July 9 exams postponed for Telugu, Marathi; check details here

The has postponed the Telugu and Marathi subject exams of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).

The new dates for the telugu exam, subject code 27 and marathi exam, subject code 38 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check the official notice of the NTA website – nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The Government of and have their own examinations scheduled on that day. Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons the examinations in the said subjects as mentioned below are being postponed until further notice,” the official notice reads.

The NET 2022 exams will be conducted on July 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13. NTA had earlier released the UGC-NET 2022 admit cards.

Fresh admit card will likely be issued for students who opted to appear in Telugu and Marathi exam once the fresh dates are announced.

NET 2022 exam pattern comprises two papers – Paper I is common to all, and Paper II is specifically based on the domain selected by the candidate.

The NTA conducts the NET exam on behalf of UGC to determine if a candidate is eligible to be an assistant professor or junior research fellow (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, UGC decided to merge the cycles of the exam and conduct it once a year in the computer-based test mode.

Until June 2018, the NET was conducted by CBSE for 84 subjects in 91 cities across India. From December 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

In the previous cycle, the UGC-NET was conducted in 3 phases over 18 days at 837 centres in 239 cities. Out of the 671,288 candidates took the test, 43,730 were qualified as eligible to become assistant professors, and 9,127 qualified for JRF.