UGC NET July 9 exams postponed for Telugu, Marathi; check details here

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 8: U Mumba thrash Telugu Titans 48-38 in Whitefield
Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-33
PKL 8: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali shine as U Mumba beat Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans play out 39-39 draw
Post-bifurcation issues continue to haunt two Telugu-speaking states
-
The National Testing Agency has postponed the Telugu and Marathi subject exams of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).
The new dates for the telugu exam, subject code 27 and marathi exam, subject code 38 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check the official notice of the NTA website – nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
“The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own examinations scheduled on that day. Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons the examinations in the said subjects as mentioned below are being postponed until further notice,” the official notice reads.
The UGC NET 2022 exams will be conducted on July 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13. NTA had earlier released the UGC-NET 2022 admit cards.
Fresh admit card will likely be issued for students who opted to appear in Telugu and Marathi exam once the fresh dates are announced.
UGC NET 2022 exam pattern comprises two papers – Paper I is common to all, and Paper II is specifically based on the domain selected by the candidate.
The NTA conducts the UGC NET exam on behalf of UGC to determine if a candidate is eligible to be an assistant professor or junior research fellow (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.
The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, UGC decided to merge the cycles of the exam and conduct it once a year in the computer-based test mode.
Until June 2018, the NET was conducted by CBSE for 84 subjects in 91 cities across India. From December 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.
In the previous cycle, the UGC-NET was conducted in 3 phases over 18 days at 837 centres in 239 cities. Out of the 671,288 candidates took the test, 43,730 were qualified as eligible to become assistant professors, and 9,127 qualified for JRF.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor