UGC NET Phase 2 exam today for phase 2 subjects: Guidelines and Details

The NET 2023 exam, or the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 28. The NET Phase 2 exam will be administered today by the National Testing Agency or NTA. There exam will be held in two shifts. Exam timings for each shift, admit card instructions and other information are given below.

NET Phase 2 exam: Schedule

The UGC NET Phase 2 exam for five subjects for December 2022 will be held today. The first and second shifts of the examination will start at 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. respectively. The UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be administered by NTA on February 28, 2023, and on March 1 and 2. To enter the exam centre, a candidate must bring his/her admit card and a valid form of identification.

UGC NET Phase 2 exam: Guidelines

• Candidates taking the UGC NET exam are required to arrive at the exam centre well in advance to complete any last-minute formalities.

• Check the reporting time mentioned on the UGC NET Phase 2 exam admit card.

• In accordance with the official instructions, candidates are required to bring a simple transparent ballpoint pen, an additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, personal hand sanitiser (50 ml), personal transparent water bottle, ID Proof, and sugar tablets or fruits (like banana, apple or orange) if the candidate is diabetic.

• Candidates are not permitted to carry electronic devices such as calculators, smart watches, mobile phones, or other similar items.

• The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET in various phases; Phase 3 will begin after the Phase 2 exam has been completed.

UGC NET Phase 2 exam: Definition

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) or NTA UGC NET is a national exam to determine whether or not candidates qualify for the post of Assistant Professor alone, or for both Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions in Indian universities and colleges. A total of 83 subjects will be covered in the UGC NET 2023 exam. The University Grants Commission itself sets the UGC NET syllabus for each of these 83 subjects. The NET exam was administered by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on behalf of the UGC until June 2018.