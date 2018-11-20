UGC NET 2018 releases admit card at ntanet.nic.in; here's how to download

The University Grants Commission released the admit card for the National Eligibility Test (NET) on Monday, November 19. Candidates, who have registered for UGC-NET December 2018 examination can download the admit card through the official website ntanet.nic.in. As per the official notification, the exam to will be conducted from December 18 to 22. The result of the NET examination will be declared on January 10, 2019.

In case of any discrepancy in the photograph, or signature shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between November 19, 2018 to November 25, 2018. In such cases, candidates can appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make a correction in the record later.



The exact date and shift for subject opted by the candidate, as well as, the city and the centre will be notified on the admit card.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARD:

1) First, visit the official website: ntanet.nic.in

2) Click on 'download admit card' link

3) A new window will open, enter your credentials

4) Admit card will appear on the screen.

5) Download the admit card and take out the print out

6) Candidates are advised to preserve their admit cards in good condition for future reference. As no admit card shall be issued to candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reason (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or to those, who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the examination.





DATES AND SHIFTS FOR THE EXAMINATION:



