Over 15,000 enrol at DU after 1st cut-off, a 7-fold increase over last year

Admissions to undergraduate courses in Delhi University's first cut-off list, which concluded on June 21, were up a staggering seven fold over the previous year. According to an official, over 15, 000 applications were approved by colleges affiliated to the university within three days, compared to just 2,200 students last year. The University has a total of 56,000 seats.





Many top colleges had closed admission for several of their courses. Admission convener Dr Dhani Ram told Business Standard that Ramjas College had closed admission for B.Com (prog), B.Sc Physical Science and Chemistry.

"All 196 seats for B.Sc Physical Science have been filled, including 136 in the general category. Apart from that, a total of 1,000 applicants have got enrolled in Ramjas in the first three days of admission," said Dr Dhani Ram.





"We have closed seats for Urdu, Sanskrit and computer science. We anticipate a bigger rush in the second cut-off," Dr Sunil Kumar, admission convener, Kirorimal College told Business Standard.

Here is the list of other colleges with the highest first-list enrolments:





Institute Seats Hindu College 785 Gargi College 674 Miranda College 628 Lady Sri Ram 579 Shaheed Bhagat Singh 575 Kirorimal College 421 Ramjas 1,000

Here is the list of courses for which admission is likely to close after the first cut-off list (According to a Hindustan Times report)

LSR: Psychology, BCom (Hons)

Psychology, BCom (Hons) SRCC: BCom (Hons)

BCom (Hons) Hindu: Political science, statistics, BA programme, electronics, chemistry and history

Political science, statistics, BA programme, electronics, chemistry and history Sri Venkateshwara: Botany

Botany KMC: Urdu and Sanskrit, and computer science

Urdu and Sanskrit, and computer science IP College for women: Mathematics

Mathematics Kamla Nehru college: BA Programme

BA Programme ARSD: Physics (Hons), Chemistry (Hons)

Physics (Hons), Chemistry (Hons) Ramjas: B.Com, B.Sc Physical Science, B.Sc Chemistry (Hons)

Top three popular courses on the basis of highest enrolments in first-list of DU admission are:

B.Com (Hons): 1,401

BA Programme: 1371

BA (Hons) political science: 1,004

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year. The admission for the first list began on June 19. The last day of admissions for the first list cut-off saw a yet another technical glitch on the DU official portal, Later, the university extended the deadline for filling forms from 1.30 to 3.30 pm.

The second cut-off is likely to be announced on June 24 and admissions will begin on Monday, June 25 and end on June 27. The third cut-off will be released on June 30.

(With inputs from PTI)