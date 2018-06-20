Delhi University admission day 1: Here's what students said

Students hoping for admission in say they faced hassles due to slow connectivity while accessing the institute's website (www.du.ac.in) on Monday, a day after 2018's first cut-off list for undergraduate courses was announced.

“The admission portal crashed several times and the website also took ages to get loaded. I was finally able to download the application form and got a printout ten minutes before the deadline,” said Aashi, a student who has applied for History honors at Indraprastha College for Women.

"If there are problems with internet connectivity, they should at least increase the timings for admission. Instead of 9:30am-1: 30 pm, it (the closing time) should be increased to 5:30 pm,” said Aashi.

Though the university has overhauled the admission process this year by making the system digitalized, long queues were seen in front of cyber cafes near Patel Chest institute.

Telangana State Board students were confused over the calculation of their marks. “The colleges are not accepting our 12th class mark sheet and are denying to take our aggregate marks of class 11 and 12. It is an appeal to resolve our problem soon,” said one of them who wants to pursue Physics honors from Ramjas College.



Another point of confusion was the “provisional certificate” in cases where students from Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh did not have CBSE's original marksheet.

“My sister has not received the original marksheet of her class 12th board results from her school and this year the university is not accepting the provisional marksheet, and because of this she did not get admission in Hansraj (College).”

By the end of the day, the university issued a circular for all colleges, asking them to accept the provisional marksheets of CBSE students, said Dr. Dhani Ram, admission convener at Ramjas College.

On the first day of the admission, the colleges did not see many enrollments. At Ramjas, out of the total 1334 seats, just 112 seats were filled and the highest enrollment was in the BCom department.



Courses such as Sanskrit, Urdu and Hindi honors saw a poor response. Several colleges did not begin the admission process for quite a few humanities courses.

“It’s the first day, students are confused and are looking for their desired colleges, some are waiting for the second, third cutoffs, and that’s why the campus is not very crowded. But we are expecting a pace in the admission in the coming two days,” said a faculty member from Daulat Ram college.