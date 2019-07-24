UOK result 2019 declared on uok.ac.in: Know about BA Part 11 final result

UOK results 2019: The University of Kota has declared BA Part 2 2019 result on its official website - uok.ac.in. UOK BA Part 2 results 2019 were announced by the varsity on July 23.

Students who have appeared for the Kota University BA Part 2 exam will be able to check the results using their roll numbers provided on the exam hall ticket.

Steps to check UoK BA Part 2 Results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - uok.ac.in

Step 2: Go to 'Exam and Results Section'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on Result Panel Link

Step 5: Select the Type of Exam i.e. Main / Re-evaluation

Step 6: Select UG and course type

Step 7: Type in your hall ticket number

Step 8: Click on 'submit'

Step 9: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

About Kota University

The University of Kota was established in 2003 and presently has around 180 colleges with approximately 2,30,000 students in six districts of Rajasthan, namely, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, and Sawai-Madhopur.