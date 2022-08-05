UP BEd 2022 exam result likely to be announced today at upbed2022.in

-
The results for UP BEd JEE 2022 exams are likely to be announced today by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly.
The UP BEd 2022 results will be announced on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the UP BEd exams 2022 can check their results on the official website of UPBED, at upbed2022.in.
After the results are declared, candidates who will pass the exam will be called for the next process, which is counselling. The website will notify the entire process and schedule its website for the UP BEd JEE 2022 Counseling after the results are declared.
The exams for the same were conducted on July 6, 2022, by the Bareilly university.
The late date to submit the registration forms with late fee was May 20, 2022 and the admit card for the UP BEd 2022 exam was issued on June 25 this year.
The UP BEd exams were conducted in two shifts across 75 districts in the state. The exam in the first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
More than 600,000 candidates registered for the UPBEd written examination this year. The exam was held in two parts, each section consisted 100 marks carrying 2 marks each.
Here's how you can check your UP BEd result 2022:
- Go to the official site of UP BEd, i.e, upbed2022.in.
- Click on the "UP BEd Result 2022" link on the home page
- Log in using your credentials
- After submitting, your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download your results and take a printout of the same for future reference.
