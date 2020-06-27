UP board result 2020: 10th result to be out today; steps to check result

UP Board 10th result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare UP Board 10th Result 2020 on its official website upresults.nic.in today by 12:30 pm. UP Board students can also check and download their Class 10 results/matric results on examresults.net, upmspresults.up.nic.in. This year, a total number of almost 3 million students appeared for the UP Board 10th examination.

Steps to check UP Board Result 2020:

1. Go to the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in

2. Look for the link - UP Board Result 2020

3. Provide required details to get your UP Board 10th Result 2020 or UP Board Matric result

4. Download the result

Passing criteria:

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. The board will conduct compartment exam if anyone fails in any subject.

Where to look for UP Board 10th result 2020

UP Board Result via SMS

To avail the service to receive your UPMSP 10th result directly on your phone via SMS, check with your mobile operator who will provide you with a number to send SMS. Once you enter your 10 digit roll number after typing <ABC34...>, send it to the number you've been provided. You'll receive your results shortly. Remember different mobile operators have their own numbers and procedure, so follow their instructions.

via Websites

Students can check their scores through the official websites. The websites are- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com also host the results.

About UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.