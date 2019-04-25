UP Board to declare class 10, inter results on April 27 at upmsp.edu.in

The for class 10 and class 12 students will likely be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 27.

Once announced, students can check and on the official website of at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their results through SMS or third party websites.



The is responsible to conduct class 10 and class 12 board examinations. This year, 2,611,319 students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination. The UP Board class 10 exams 2019 were held between February 7 and 28. UP Board Class 12 Exam were conducted between February 7 and March 2.

Steps to check 2019:

1. Go to the official website or and upresults.nic.in

2. Look for the link - 2018

3. Provide required details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018

4. Save the result

Third party websites where you can check your score

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

edu.in

upresults.nic.in

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

2019 via SMS

You can also opt to receive results in your mobile phone by sending an SMS in the prescribed format.