UP Board to declare class 10, inter results on April 27 at upmsp.edu.in

The UP Board results for class 10 and class 12 students will likely be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 27.
Once announced, students can check UP Board 10th result 2019 and UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
Students can also check their results through SMS or third party websites.
The UPMSP is responsible to conduct class 10 and class 12 board examinations. This year, 2,611,319 students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination. The UP Board class 10 exams 2019 were held between February 7 and 28. UP Board Class 12 Exam were conducted between February 7 and March 2.
Steps to check UP Board Result 2019:
1. Go to the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in
2. Look for the link - UP Board Result 2018
3. Provide required details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
4. Save the result
Third party websites where you can check your score
- upmspresults.up.nic.in
- results.nic.in
- upmsp.edu.in
- upresults.nic.in
- www.examresults.net
- www.indiaresults.com
UP Board Result 2019 via SMS
You can also opt to receive results in your mobile phone by sending an SMS in the prescribed format.
- SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
- SMS- UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263