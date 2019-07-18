UP DElEd merit list 2019 announced today, check steps to know your rank

UP DElEd merit list 2019: The Board (UPEB) has released the merit list for the UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2019 on its official website updeled.gov.in. Candidates who took the UP DEIEd entrance exam 2019 can check their state rank online.

The shortlisted students will participate in the counselling process, which is scheduled to be conducted from July 17 to 19, 2019. The UP DElEd merit list 2019 is based on the ranks and marks students secured in the UP DEIEd entrance exam 2019. The UP DElEd merit list 2019 includes roll number, applicant’s name, rank, cut off, and total marks.

Candidates can fill their choice of college and course from July 17 to 30, 2019. The last date for admission is August 5, 2019 and the classes will commence the following day. The UP DEIEd entrance exam 2019 is conducted to offer admission to the two-year diploma course in elementary training across various institutes in





Steps to check UP DElEd merit list 2019

Go to the official website of Board at updeled.gov.in

Scroll down the home page, click on the tab ‘ Know State Rank ’

’ Enter your course, registration number, birth date and log-in to your account

Now, you can view your UP D.El.Ed merit list 2019 and keep it for future use

About UP DElEd

The UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) is a basic teaching certificate. Formerly known as BTC Certificate, UP D.EL.ED is a two-year professional course and candidates qualifying the UP D.EL.ED course are eligible to offer education to students from Class I to 8.