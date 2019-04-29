UP DEIED 2019: First semester result declared; steps to check scores

The first-semester result for the (UP DEIED) has been declared on the official website - updeledinfo.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their UP DElED result 2019 either from the official website or on btcexam.in.



The first-semester examination 2019 was held at various centres across Uttar Pradesh. According to NDTV, close to two lakh candidates took the exam. The DEIED is a certificate programme for untrained teachers.

Steps to check UP DElED first-semester result 2019

1. Visit the official website of UP DElED: updeledinfo.in

2. Click on the link that says, 'first semester 2019 exam result' at the top of the homepage

3. Login with your roll number and other required details

4. After the result is UP DElED result 2019 is displayed, candidates are advised to take a print out for future reference



About UP DEIED



Formerly known as BTC Certificate, the is a two-year professional course for untrained teachers. People who aspire to teach in government aided and private institutions in Uttar Pradesh enroll for this program. The examination is conducted annually and the eligibility requires candidates eligible to teach students of Class 1 to 8.



The exams and evaluation of the DEIED program are conducted through four semesters. The information for the certificate program is also available on updeledinfo.in and updeled.gov.in.