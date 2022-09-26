UP NEET PG counselling registration 2022 begins; check details here

The Directorate of Medical and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, started the PG counselling 2022 registration process on Monday. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for PG counselling can visit the official website- upneet.gov.in. Candidates should remember that the last date to register is September 28.

The UP PG counselling will be held for admission state quota seats. The online registration process commenced on Monday.

Candidates must note that the application fee for registration is Rs 3,000. The application process will end on September 28, and the last date to pay the application fee will also be September 28. Following this, a merit list will be released, and while the date has not been announced yet, the tentative date is September 28 or 29. The result for NEET PG seat allotment is expected to be notified by October 3 or 4.

The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 process is being conducted for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma seats in government colleges and MDS seats in private colleges.