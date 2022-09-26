JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

CUET-PG results announced; unlike UG entrance, scores not normalised
Business Standard

UP NEET PG counselling registration 2022 begins; check details here

UP NEET PG counselling registration 2022 commences from today. Eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website- upneet.gov.in

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | NEET | NEET UG

BS Web Team 

NEET
Representative Image

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, started the NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process on Monday. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for NEET PG counselling can visit the official website- upneet.gov.in. Candidates should remember that the last date to register is September 28.

The UP NEET PG counselling will be held for admission state quota seats. The online registration process commenced on Monday.

Candidates must note that the application fee for registration is Rs 3,000. The application process will end on September 28, and the last date to pay the application fee will also be September 28. Following this, a merit list will be released, and while the date has not been announced yet, the tentative date is September 28 or 29. The result for NEET PG seat allotment is expected to be notified by October 3 or 4.

The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 process is being conducted for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma seats in government colleges and MDS seats in private colleges.

Here's how to register for UP NEET PG counselling 2022:

Visit the official website- upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'registration'

Fill out your application form and click on login

Pay NEET counselling fee in the next step

Fill out your options and lock them

Click on submit

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY