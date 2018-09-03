UPSC CDS (II) 2018: Registration date extended; here's how to apply

CDS (II) 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date for submitting the application form to September 4 until 1800 hrs. Interested candidates can apply online through official website, Earlier, the last date to apply for CDS (II) 2018 had been fixed for today i.e. September 3. The e-admit cards will be sent to eligible candidates three weeks before the examination.



Examination (II), 2018: Important Dates

Date of Notification 8/8/2018 Date of Commencement of Examination 18/11/2018 Duration of Examination From 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Last Date for Receipt of Applications 04/09/2018, 6:00 pm Date of Upload 8/8/2018

Here's how to apply for (II) 2018 registrations:

Step 1: Go the UPSC official website, upsconline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'UPSC CDS 2018'

Step 3: Complete part 1 and part 2 of the registration process

Step 4: Pay the application fee and upload all the necessary documents

Step 5: Click on 'submit'

Step 6: Download the online submitted application form for future reference

Examination centres:



Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam.

Eligibility criteria:



and Officers' Training Academy: Candidate needs to possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/equivalent.

Indian Naval Academy: Applicants need to possess a bachelors degree in engineering from a recognised university/institution.

Air Force Academy: Interested candidates need to possess a bachelors degree from a recognised university/institute with physics and mathematics at 10+2 level.

For more information click here to see official notification of UPSC CDS (II) 2018

About UPSC



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is an organisation that works under the central government to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments, and in subordinate offices.



The commission also conducts examinations for the recruitment in various departments of the state.