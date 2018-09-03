UPSC CDS (II) 2018: Registration date extended; here's how to apply

-
UPSC CDS (II) 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date for submitting the application form to September 4 until 1800 hrs. Interested candidates can apply online through UPSC official website, upsconline.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for UPSC CDS (II) 2018 had been fixed for today i.e. September 3. The e-admit cards will be sent to eligible candidates three weeks before the examination.
Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018: Important Dates
|Date of Notification
|8/8/2018
|Date of Commencement of Examination
|18/11/2018
|Duration of Examination
|From 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
|Last Date for Receipt of Applications
|04/09/2018, 6:00 pm
|Date of Upload
|8/8/2018
Here's how to apply for UPSC CDS (II) 2018 registrations:
Step 1: Go the UPSC official website, upsconline.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'UPSC CDS 2018'
Step 3: Complete part 1 and part 2 of the registration process
Step 4: Pay the application fee and upload all the necessary documents
Step 5: Click on 'submit'
Step 6: Download the online submitted application form for future reference
Examination centres:
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam.
Eligibility criteria:
IMA and Officers' Training Academy: Candidate needs to possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/equivalent.
Indian Naval Academy: Applicants need to possess a bachelors degree in engineering from a recognised university/institution.
Air Force Academy: Interested candidates need to possess a bachelors degree from a recognised university/institute with physics and mathematics at 10+2 level.
For more information click here to see official notification of UPSC CDS (II) 2018
About UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is an organisation that works under the central government to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments, and in subordinate offices.
The commission also conducts examinations for the recruitment in various departments of the state.