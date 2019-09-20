UPSC Civil Services Main examination 2019 begins today, check details

main 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the main examination from Friday and will continue till September 29, 2019. The had released the time table for UPSC Main 2019 examination on its official website upsc.gov.in.



Candidates who have qualified in the UPSC preliminary examination can visit the website and download the official schedule for the UPSC civil services main exam 2019. Around 11,845 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) 2019 examination. Students can also check the UPSC civil services main examination time table from the direct link provided below.

The Civil Services main exam comprises a written test and an interview and those who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the UPSC main examination are called for the interview. The UPSC written test carries a total of 1,750 marks and the interview carries 275 marks. The marks obtained in the UPSC main exam 2019 will be calculated in the final merit list.





Earlier, in August, the commission had published a comprehensive list of do's and don'ts for aspirants appearing in the UPSC civil services examination this year. If you are appearing for this year’s UPSC Civil Services (Main) 2019 examination, you should definitely go through the 21-page PDF file that has been uploaded on UPSC’s official website with the heading ‘General mistakes in conventional (descriptive) papers’. This list guides UPSC students on how to avoide making certain common and not-so-common mistakes in the UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2019.





The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

About UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for all India services and group A & group B of central services.