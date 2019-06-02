UPSC CSE 2019 prelims exam today: Important things you need to remember

The (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019 on 2nd June, 2019.

The exam will be conducted at 72 cities across the country.

UPSC had released the admit card for the Civil Services prelims on April 30, 2019. Every year millions of graduates register for the prestigious civil services exam. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will become eligible to appear for the main exam/interview.

Candidates can visit UBSC official website to know more about the exam- i.e upsc.gov.in or click here for direct link

UPSC CSE Prelims 2019: Important things you need to remember before entering the exam hall:

Candidates are requested to reach the exam hall on time.



The examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam i.e. 09:20 am for the forenoon session and 02:20 pm for the afternoon Session.



Candidates are also required to carry photo ID card.

Candidates should note that making any mistake/discrepancy in filling up the details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to roll number and code nu,ber, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

Mobile phones/handset, pager or any electronic equipment will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Metro services to begin at 6 AM on all lines to help UPSC candidates



A DMRC Official told PTI, 'This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday.'



Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-III extensions