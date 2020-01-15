UPSC Mains result 2019 declared on upsc.gov.in: Get direct download link

Mains result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) has declared the Mains 2019 result on its official website, gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC 2019 Mains written examination are advised to visit the official website of the Commission. UPSC (Main) Examination 2019 was conducted by the Commission between September 20, 2019, to September 29, 2019.

Steps to check UPSC Mains result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CSE 2019 Result notification

Step 3: It will redirect to the results PDF Page

Step 4: The candidates can find their roll number, name and other details on the PDF list

Click here for direct link to download UPSC Mains result 2019

Qualified UPSC Mains 2019? What next

Candidates who have qualified UPSC Mains exam need to to fill up and submit DAF-II online, which will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (upsconline.nic.in) during the period from January 17 to January 27.

UPSC Civil Services interview 2019

The candidates who have qualified the UPSC Mains examination 2019 will now have to appear for the interview round.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates are likely to commence in the month of February, 2020.

About UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for all India services and group A & group B of central services. The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.