UPSC Prelims 2020: Know timings, rules and other important guidelines

Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the (Preliminary) Examination 2020 today. As per reports, over 1 million candidates have applied for the Examination 2020, which is being held at 2,569 centres across 72 cities in the country.

While the morning session of the exam is started at 9:30 am, the afternoon session will begin at 2:30 pm. The government has assured that strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all the examination centres.

Important guidelines for Prelims 2020 aspirants

1. It is mandatory for all the candidates taking the (Preliminary) Examination to wear a mask

2. Candidates can carry sanitizers to the exam hall, the condition being that it should be in a transparent bottle.

3. Social distancing has to be followed

4. Each examination centre will accommodate at one-third of its capacity.

5. To get entry, candidates need to bring their photo ID cards and admit cards

6. Entry to the examination centre will be closed 10 minutes prior to the exam, ie, 2:20 pm for the afternoon shift.

What next after Prelims 2020

Candidates who clear UPSC Prelims 2020 will be allowed to appear for UPSC Mains

About UPSC Mains

UPSC Civil Services Mains examination is an entirely different platform when compared to Prelims. Most of the aspirants do not have any idea about how to prepare for mains. For Prelims, which is an objective test, you are given options in the question booklet. It is more a test of identifying the right answer from among the four choices. But mains is a written test.