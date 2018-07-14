UPSC Prelims result 2018 out, here's the direct link to check score

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) announced its Prelim examination results on Saturday. Candidates can check the updates from UPSC's official website, www.upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on June 3, 2018, at 73 exam centres across India, with approximately 300,000 candidates appearing for it.

Candidates who qualify for the UPSC Prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Main, which will be conducted in September 2018.





UPSC Prelim Results 2018: Here's how to check

1) Visit the UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in

2) Click on the ' Result 2018' tab

3) Fill up the spaces with proper credentials



4) Click on 'Submit'

5) Download the result



To check if you have qualified, click HERE

UPSC Selection process:



Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations

Civil Services (Main) Examination

Interview





UPSC Prelims exam:

UPSC Prelims examination is conducted for 4 hours( objective-type paper). It consists of two papers of multiple choice questions of maximum 200 marks each from various subjects

UPSC Mains exam:

Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims will further sit for the Mains round. The mains round consists of a written exam, which is followed by a personality test.

Interview:

In this round, the interviewer assesses the personality of the candidate (Personality Test). This is done to test the mental calibre of the candidate.