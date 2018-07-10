JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Is Gaokao world's toughest exam? 10 questions from China's school test
Business Standard

UPSC Prelims result 2018 likely to be declared today. Here's how to check

The results of UPSC Prelims examination 2018 is likely to be out today on its official website www.upsc.gov.in; for updates, track Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A lack of seats at quality institutions has forced an increasing number of Indian children to search for options abroad. Photo: istock

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce its prelim examination results on July 10, 2018. Candidates can check the updates from UPSC's official website, www.upsc.gov.in or click here. The examination was conducted on June 3, 2018, at 73 exam centres across India, with approximately 300,000 candidates appearing for it.

Candidates who qualify for the UPSC Prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Main, to be conducted in September 2018.


UPSC official webiste, UPSC results

UPSC Prelim Results 2018: Here's how to check

1) Visit the UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in or click here

2) Click on the 'UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018' tab

3)Fill up the spaces with proper credentials

4) Click on 'Submit'

5) Download the result

UPSC Selection process:

  • Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations
  • Civil Services (Main) Examination
  • Interview


UPSC Prelims exam:

UPSC Prelims examination is conducted for 4 hours( objective-type paper). It consists of two papers of multiple choice questions of maximum 200 marks each from various subjects

UPSC Mains exam:

Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims will further sit for the Mains round. The mains round consists of a written exam, which is followed by a personality test.

Interview:

In this round, the interviewer assesses the personality of the candidate (Personality Test). This is done to test the mental calibre of the candidate.
First Published: Tue, July 10 2018. 11:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements