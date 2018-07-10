UPSC Prelims result 2018 likely to be declared today. Here's how to check

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce its prelim examination results on July 10, 2018. Candidates can check the updates from UPSC's official website, www. or click here. The examination was conducted on June 3, 2018, at 73 exam centres across India, with approximately 300,000 candidates appearing for it.

Candidates who qualify for the UPSC Prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Main, to be conducted in September 2018.

1) Visit the UPSC official website www. or click here

2) Click on the ' Result 2018' tab

3)Fill up the spaces with proper credentials



4) Click on 'Submit'

5) Download the result

UPSC Selection process:



Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations

Civil Services (Main) Examination

Interview





UPSC Prelims exam:

UPSC Prelims examination is conducted for 4 hours( objective-type paper). It consists of two papers of multiple choice questions of maximum 200 marks each from various subjects

UPSC Mains exam:

Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims will further sit for the Mains round. The mains round consists of a written exam, which is followed by a personality test.

Interview:

In this round, the interviewer assesses the personality of the candidate (Personality Test). This is done to test the mental calibre of the candidate.