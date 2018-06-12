UPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 71 posts; all details here

-
Assistant Director: 1 vacancy
- Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry
- Experience: 2 years in management of large size poultry farm
- Pay scale: Level 7 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
- Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture with Animal Science
- Experience: 2 years
- Pay scale: Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,600
- Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture
- Experience: 3 years
- Pay scale: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs 5400 in PB-3
- Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or an engineering degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication
- Experience: 3 years
- The candidate should possess a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License
- Pay scale: Level 10 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
- Educational qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering or in Architecture
- Experience: 10 years
- Pay scale: Level 12 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
- Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Law (LLM)
- Experience: Should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of 8 years
- Pay scale: Level 12 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
- Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB)
- Experience: should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of 4 years
- Pay scale: Level 10 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
- Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: 2 vacancies
- Professor (Applied Art): 3 vacancies
- Professor (Painting): 2 vacancies
- Educational qualification: PhD in concerned discipline
- Experience: 10 years
- Pay scale: Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 10,000
- Associate Professor (Applied Art): 4 vacancies
- Associate Professor (Painting): 3 vacancies
- Educational qualification: PhD in concerned discipline
- Experience: 5 years
- Pay scale: Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 9,000
- Assistant Professor (Applied Art): 5 vacancies
- Assistant Professor (Painting): 2 vacancies
- Assistant Professor (Sculpture): 3 vacancies
- Educational qualification: Bachelors and Masters degree in concerned discipline
- Pay scale: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in PB-3 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 6,000