Jharkhand board Matric result 2018: Check your scores on jacresults.com
Business Standard

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 71 posts; all details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through UPSC's official website upsconline.nic.in before June 28

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

entrance, test, exam, examination
Photo: Shutterstock

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification on recruitments to fill vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts. UPSC has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant director, Livestock officer, Deputy legislative counsel, Professor, Assistant professor, among others. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for all the posts is June 28.

What you need to know about the job notification issued by UPSC:

Total positions: 71

Position wise vacancies and details:

Assistant Director: 1 vacancy

  • Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry
  • Experience: 2 years in management of large size poultry farm
  • Pay scale: Level 7 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
Livestock Officer: 1 vacancy
  • Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture with Animal Science
  • Experience: 2 years
  • Pay scale: Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,600
Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture):  1 vacancy
  • Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture
  • Experience: 3 years
  • Pay scale: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs 5400 in PB-3
Airworthiness Officer: 41 vacancies
  • Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or an engineering degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication
  • Experience: 3 years
  • The candidate should possess a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License
  • Pay scale: Level 10 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
Director (Conservation): 1 vacancy
  • Educational qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering or in Architecture
  • Experience: 10 years 
  • Pay scale: Level 12 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch): 1 vacancy
  • Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Law (LLM)
  • Experience: Should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of 8 years
  • Pay scale: Level 12 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch): 2 vacancies
  • Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB)
  • Experience: should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of 4 years
  • Pay scale: Level 10 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
Professors
  • Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: 2 vacancies
  • Professor (Applied Art): 3 vacancies
  • Professor (Painting): 2 vacancies
  • Educational qualification: PhD in concerned discipline 
  • Experience: 10 years
  • Pay scale: Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 10,000
Associate Professors
  • Associate Professor (Applied Art): 4 vacancies
  • Associate Professor (Painting): 3 vacancies
  • Educational qualification: PhD in concerned discipline 
  • Experience: 5 years
  • Pay scale: Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 9,000
Assistant Professors
  • Assistant Professor (Applied Art): 5 vacancies
  • Assistant Professor (Painting): 2 vacancies
  • Assistant Professor (Sculpture): 3 vacancies
  • Educational qualification: Bachelors and Masters degree in concerned discipline
  • Pay scale: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in PB-3 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 6,000
Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected for the posts based on their performances in written examination and interview.
First Published: Tue, June 12 2018. 15:14 IST

