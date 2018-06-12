UPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 71 posts; all details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification on recruitments to fill vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts. has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant director, Livestock officer, Deputy legislative counsel, Professor, Assistant professor, among others. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, The last date to apply for all the posts is June 28.

What you need to know about the job notification issued by UPSC:

Total positions: 71

Position wise vacancies and details:

Assistant Director: 1 vacancy

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry

Experience: 2 years in management of large size poultry farm

Pay scale: Level 7 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture with Animal Science

Experience: 2 years

Pay scale: Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,600

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture

Experience: 3 years

Pay scale: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs 5400 in PB-3

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or an engineering degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication

Experience: 3 years

The candidate should possess a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License

Pay scale: Level 10 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC

Educational qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering or in Architecture

Experience: 10 years

Pay scale: Level 12 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC

Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Law (LLM)

Experience: Should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of 8 years

Pay scale: Level 12 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB)

Experience: should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of 4 years

Pay scale: Level 10 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC

Professors

Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: 2 vacancies

Professor (Applied Art): 3 vacancies

Professor (Painting): 2 vacancies

Educational qualification: PhD in concerned discipline

Experience: 10 years

Pay scale: Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 10,000

Associate Professors

Associate Professor (Applied Art): 4 vacancies

Associate Professor (Painting): 3 vacancies

Educational qualification: PhD in concerned discipline

Experience: 5 years

Pay scale: Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 in PB-4 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 9,000

Assistant Professors

Assistant Professor (Applied Art): 5 vacancies

Assistant Professor (Painting): 2 vacancies

Assistant Professor (Sculpture): 3 vacancies

Educational qualification: Bachelors and Masters degree in concerned discipline

Pay scale: Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in PB-3 with Academic Grade Pay of Rs 6,000

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected for the posts based on their performances in written examination and interview.