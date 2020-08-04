UPSC result 2019 declared: Here's full list of Civil services toppers 2019

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

UPSC Final result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Civil Services Final 2019 result on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC 2019 can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for various posts of IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS etc.

UPSC Result 2020: Toppers' list

Pradeep Singh has secured Rank 1 in IAS examination this year. Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.

Odisha's Abhishek Saraf secures All India Rank 8 while Sanjita Mohapatra gets 10th position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 results.

Here's the list of UPSC 2019 toppers'

1. Pradeep Singh

2. Jatin Kishore

3. Pratibha Verma

4. Himanshu Jain

5. Jeydev C S

6. Vishakha Yadav

7. Ganesh Kumar Baskar

8. Abhishek Saraf

9. Ravi Jain

10. Sanjita Mohapatra

Click here to see complete list of candidates who have qualified UPSC Civil Services exams 2019

About UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for all India services and group A & group B of central services. The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 12:22 IST

