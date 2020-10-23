UPSC Result 2020: Civil Services, IFS Prelim result declared on upsc.gov.in

Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims result 2020 has been declared on the official website gov.in. The list of candidates who have qualified for the Mains 2020 is available on the official website. The result is also available at upsconline.nic.in. The list of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Services Main Examinatons has also been released and is available online. The DAF will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from October 28.

Here's what candidates who appeared for Prelims result 2020 need to know:

UPSC prelims 2020 result: How to check IFS and CSE Prelims Result

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link - Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 or Result: Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) — Examination, 2020

Step 3: Download the PDF

Step 4: Search for your roll number to see if you've qualified IFS, UPSC Civil Services Prelims

Please note: Marks would be released only after the interview round is complete.

Qualified UPSC Prelims 2020 or IFS Prelims 2020? What next

Qualifying candidates will have to now fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services Main examination. The DAF will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from October 28 to November 11, till 6 pm.

Important note: If a candidate fails to fill DAF, he/she will not be allowed to give UPSC Civil Services Mains examination and IFoS Mains examination. Candidates have to fill it online, but not send a copy to UPSC.

How to fill DAF for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 and IFS Mains 2020

Step 1: Register with basic details

Step 2. Fill detailed form available on the website upsconline.nic.in