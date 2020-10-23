JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 begins: How to apply for Andhra Pradesh colleges
Business Standard

UPSC Result 2020: Civil Services, IFS Prelim result declared on upsc.gov.in

UPSC result 2020: UPSC Prelims 2020 and IFS Prelims result have been declared. Check details on official website upsc.gov.in

Topics
UPSC | exam results | civil services

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

upsc lateral entry,civil services
UPSC

UPSC Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Prelims result 2020 has been declared on the official website upsc.gov.in. The list of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Mains 2020 is available on the official website. The result is also available at upsconline.nic.in. The list of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Services Main Examinatons has also been released and is available online. The DAF will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from October 28.

Here's what candidates who appeared for UPSC Civil Services Prelims result 2020 need to know:

UPSC prelims 2020 result: How to check IFS and CSE Prelims Result

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link - Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 or Result: Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) — Examination, 2020

Step 3: Download the PDF

Step 4: Search for your roll number to see if you've qualified IFS, UPSC Civil Services Prelims

Please note: Marks would be released only after the interview round is complete.

Qualified UPSC Prelims 2020 or IFS Prelims 2020? What next

Qualifying candidates will have to now fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services Main examination. The DAF will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from October 28 to November 11, till 6 pm.

Important note: If a candidate fails to fill DAF, he/she will not be allowed to give UPSC Civil Services Mains examination and IFoS Mains examination. Candidates have to fill it online, but not send a copy to UPSC.

How to fill DAF for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 and IFS Mains 2020

Step 1: Register with basic details

Step 2. Fill detailed form available on the website upsconline.nic.in

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 23 2020. 22:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY