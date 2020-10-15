UPSEE result 2020 declared on upsee.nic.in: How to check scores, merit list

-
-
UPSEE 2020 result: Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2020. Earlier, the result for Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP), and Master of Design (MDes) was released on October 12.
A total of 74,973 candidates appeared for the UPSEE examination for the BTech course, out of which, 69793 passed. For BPharma, 20634 candidates appeared, of which, 81% of aspirants passed the exam.
