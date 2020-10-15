JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

NEET result 2020: NTA to declare NEET-UG result on ntaneet.nic.in tomorrow
Business Standard

UPSEE result 2020 declared on upsee.nic.in: How to check scores, merit list

UPSEE 2020 result has been declared for admissions to courses such as BTech, BArch, BDes, BPharm, MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated) MTech (Dual Degree), BHMCT, BFAD etc

Topics
UPSEE | exam results | Education in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

UPSEE result 2020

UPSEE 2020 result: Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2020. Earlier, the result for Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP), and Master of Design (MDes) was released on October 12.

A total of 74,973 candidates appeared for the UPSEE examination for the BTech course, out of which, 69793 passed. For BPharma, 20634 candidates appeared, of which, 81% of aspirants passed the exam.

Here's a step by step guide to check and download UPSEE 2020 scores:

1. Go to the official website: upsee.nic.in

2. Click on the link for Download marks

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Login and check your score

5. Take a print out of your score for future reference

The UP state government has permitted 15 per cent of total sanctioned seats available in Private Institutions to be filled by the Management quota/NRI candidates; and the same shall be filled up in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the Govt. orders. The remaining seats in various courses offered at all the Institutions affiliated to AKTU, Lucknow will be filled through UPSEE-2020 counseling.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 15 2020. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY