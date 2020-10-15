UPSEE result 2020 declared on upsee.nic.in: How to check scores, merit list

2020 result: Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2020. Earlier, the result for Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP), and Master of Design (MDes) was released on October 12.

A total of 74,973 candidates appeared for the examination for the BTech course, out of which, 69793 passed. For BPharma, 20634 candidates appeared, of which, 81% of aspirants passed the exam.

Here's a step by step guide to check and download 2020 scores:

1. Go to the official website: Go to the official website: upsee.nic.in

2. Click on the link for Download marks

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Login and check your score

5. Take a print out of your score for future reference

The UP state government has permitted 15 per cent of total sanctioned seats available in Private Institutions to be filled by the Management quota/NRI candidates; and the same shall be filled up in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the Govt. orders. The remaining seats in various courses offered at all the Institutions affiliated to AKTU, Lucknow will be filled through UPSEE-2020 counseling.