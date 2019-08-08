UPSEE spot round merit list declared on upsee.nic.in: All you need to know

result: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University released the 2019 spot round merit list on Wednesday. 2019 spot round merit list for admission through Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 is available on upsee.nic.in. The admission to the first year of B Tech/ B Arch/ B Des/ B Pharm / BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B Voc/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M Tech (Dual Degree) M Tech/ M Arch/ M Pharm/ M Design And 2nd year of B Tech/ B Pharm/ MCA (Lateral Entry) will be based on the merit.

UPSEE merit list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSEE spot counselling link

Step 3: Login with your registration number and other details

Step 4: Check the result

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) PG counselling was held in three rounds.

It is also important to note that, a demand draft of Rs. 50,000 drawn in favour of Finance Officer, AKTU, Lucknow is required at the time of seat allotment for seat confirmation without which the seat allotted will be treated as vacant.

The UP state government has permitted 15 per cent of total sanctioned seats available in Private Institutions to be filled by the Management quota/NRI candidates; and the same shall be filled up in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the govt orders. The remaining seats in various courses offered at all the Institutions affiliated to AKTU, Lucknow will be filled through UPSEE-2019 counselling.