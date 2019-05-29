JUST IN
SBI releases Junior Clerk Prelims 2019 Admit card: All you need to know
UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Admit Card 2019 for Group C Posts released; Know more

The admit card issued by UPSSSC can be downloaded from the official website: http://upsssc.gov.in.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Admit Card for Mandi Inspector, Junior Assistant, Market Supervisor Grade II & Account Clerk examination on the official website: http://upsssc.gov.in.

There are 284 vacancies for these Group C posts.

The admit card issued by UPSSSC can be downloaded through candidate login by entering Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender and Verification Code.

The examination for various posts will be held in two shifts - morning from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and in afternoon from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The exams will be held in Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareli, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur City, Lucknow, Mathura, Muradabad, Mujafarnagar, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi.

The applications from the candidates were accepted by the UPSSSC from from December 5 to December 26.


Download the admit card from here
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 23:16 IST

