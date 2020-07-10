Vellore institute cancels VITEEE 2020; admission on class 12 marks

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Friday announced it has cancelled its VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2020 due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

According to VIT website www.vit.ac.in, conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising Covid-19 cases has become risky and to keep the students safe, the examination stands cancelled.

The admission of students to the engineering programme will be based on Class 12 or pre-university marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics or biology.

The institute said aspirants who scored in JEE (Main) will be given weightage and the forms for providing the marks and JEE (Main) scores have already been provided in the website.

It has asked the students to update their VITEEE applications and in case the results of Board examination not declared yet, they can upload marks when the results are available.

Students can apply for VITEEE 2020 here