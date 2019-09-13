VIT placement drive 2019: 245 companies recruit 2026 students

Private sector educational institution Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has said that a total of 245 companies have visited its campus in the season so far, recruiting 2026 students.

A total of 150 companies, including Amazon and Intel, participated in the internship recruitment drive that started on May 1. Candidates selected for internships are expected to be absorbed by the companies.

According to the institution, Microsoft has recruited 7 students with a CTC of Rs 41.6 Lakhs per annum, the highest so far. TCS and Wipro have hired 244 and 278 students, respectively.

In the core sectors, Schlumberger, Bajaj Auto and L&T Construction were some of the companies that conducted campus recruitments at VIT.

Consulting Companies like Deloitte, JP Morgan and PWC have recruited 105 students, VIT said.