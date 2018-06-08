WBCHSE 12th result 2018: 83.75% students pass; steps to check your marks

-
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the WB HS Result 2018 or class 12th result 2018 on the official website wbresult.nic.in on Friday.
The WBCHSE announced the result at a press conference held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council in Kolkata.
As per reports, 83.75 per cent students have cleared the exam successfully. Granthon Sengupta secured the top rank by scoring 496 marks, while Rittwick Kumar Sahoo and Timir Baron Das secured the next two spots.
Almost 826,000 students appeared in the WBCHSE class 12 exam that was concluded on April 11. Of which, more than 250,000 students secured first division marks.
Steps to check result:
Step 1: Log on to official website wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'West Bengal Council of Higher Education Examination-2018' at the top of the page
Step 3: Enter asked details
Step 4: Download the result, once it appears on the screen
Students also have the option of getting their result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS in the prescribed format - WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263.
Last year, 85.65 per cent of around 740,000 students, who appeared in the exam, had cleared it.