WBJEE 2019 counselling begins: Steps to register at wbjeeb.nic.in

Students who have qualified the WBJEE 2019 exam can register for counselling on the official website of the board - wbjeeb.nic.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

WBJEE 2019 counselling
Candidates who qualified the WBJEE will be allotted seats through counselling process only | Representative image

WBJEE 2019 counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has started the counselling registration process for admissions into various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture.

Students who have qualified the WBJEE 2019 exam can register for counselling on the official website of the board - wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to register for counselling is June 29, 2019.

Application form for counselling is available only through online mode.

WBJEE Counselling 2019: Steps to register

1. Visit WBJEEB's official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the "Registration and choice filling" tab

3. Select new candidate registration

4. Enter asked details and submit

5. Fill the form that appears on the screen and pay the counselling fee

6. Click submit

About WBJEEB

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board was established by the state government through the The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Act, 2014. The board is empowered to conduct Common Entrance Examinations for selection of candidates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in West Bengal.
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 19:23 IST

