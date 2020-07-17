West Bengal HS result 2020 to be out today on wbchse.nic.in: Know details

-
West Bengal HS Result 2o2o: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the HS 2020 or WBCHSE Class 12 results at 3:30 pm today. The result can be downloaded from its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
The West Bengal Class 12 exams were conducted in March. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown, some of the exams could not be conducted. They were rescheduled for July but were later cancelled.
More than 800,000 students had appeared for the exams this year. The WBCHSE will announce West Bengal HS Result at a press conference in Kolkata. In 2019, WBCHSE had declared the results on May 27.
Steps to check result WBCHSE 12th result 2020
Step 1: Log on to official website wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'West Bengal Council of Higher Education Examination-2020' at the top of the page
Step 3: Enter asked details
Step 4: Download the result, once it appears on the screen
How to check West Bengal HS Result via SMS
Students also have the option of getting their result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS in the prescribed format - WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263.
West Bengal HS Result 2020: List of websites to check WB 12th result
wbse.allresults.nic.in
examresults.net
wbresults.nic.in
About WBCHSE:
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is the West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 12 examination of West Bengal.The examination for the 12th standard is called the Uchyaa Madhyamik (Bengali) or Higher Secondary examination (Also known by its acronym HS. or 12).