West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: Here's how you can check your score

The (WBBSE) declared the results for its Class 10 examinations on Wednesday.



The results of Madhyamik exams have been made available on the board’s website,

Students can collect their mark sheets from their schools and camp offices from 10 am. Students can download their mark sheet from the website.

The overall pass percentage this year is 85.49 per cent.

Madhyamik examinations were held from March 12-21, 2018.

More than 1.1 million students appeared for the exams. In 2017, a total of 10,71,717 students took the test.

According to media reports, 899,564 of the enrolled 1,102,726 candidates passed the exams. Seventeen candidates were disqualified.

In 2018, 621,000 girls (56 per cent) 481,555 boys (44 per cent) appeared for Madhyamik, according to media reports.



Here is how to check your Madhyamik (Class 10th) result 2018:



1. Go to www.wbresults.nic.in



2. Click on the top link reflecting Examination-2018



3. Enter your roll number, date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format) and other credentials



4. Click on submit and view result



5. Download the result



6. Take a printout for future reference

