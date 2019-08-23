XAT 2020: XLRI starts online registration process on xlri.ac.in; see steps

XAT 2020: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has started the online registration process for XAT 2020 on its official website on ac.in. Students need to register for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for admission to at the and over 100 other B-schools. XAT 2020 will begin on January 5 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

It is important to note that registration for XAT 2020 and appearing for XAT 2020 is the preliminary step towards applying to and XAT Associate Institutes. Applicants vying for different institutes, besides XLRI have to apply separately to institutes of their preference. XAT 2020 applicants can choose to pay online through the credit or debit card.



Direct link to register for XAT 2020 Exam

The XAT registration fee is Rs 1,700. The late fee for 2020 XAT registration is Rs 2,000. Aspirants interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 300 and Rs 500 with late fee.

How to register for XAT 2020

Visit the official website of XLRI on xlri.ac.in

Click on ' Register for XAT - 2020 ' link under 'Important Announcements' section on the homepage

' link under 'Important Announcements' section on the homepage Enter your name, birth date, email-id, select country and enter mobile number

An email and SMS indicating the XAT ID and password will be sent after submission

Already registered XLRI candidates only need to enter their User ID and password

XAT Pattern 2020

Verbal and Logical Ability (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

General Knowledge (GK)

About XLRI

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is one of the oldest business/management schools in India founded in 1949. XLRI offers flagship two-year and 15 months post graduate diplomas in management (PGDM) in various tracks and a doctoral level fellowship program (FPM). It also offers various short term management development programmes.