XLRI XAT 2023 registration to begin on Aug 10; Here's how to apply

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will be opening up the registration for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 203 on August 10, 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply online once the registration portal opens on the official website- xatonline.in., according to a statement released by the institute on Monday.
The examination, which is expected to be held on January 8, 2023, is conducted by XLRI-Jamshedpur, on behalf of the Xavier Associate Management Institutes (XAMI). It is a national-level aptitude test conducted for MBA/PGDM admissions. XAT is one of the oldest and second-largest exam conducted for MBA admissions.
The exam will be conducted in over 80 cities across India and the scores will be valid for securing admissions in XLRI-Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes. The XAT score also holds value in over 160 B-schools across the country, making it one of the most accepted test.
To apply for XAT 2023, candidates should check the eligibility criteria, which states that, "candidates must have completed 3 years of bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline, recognised by a university or deemed university. Candidates completing their final examination by June 10, 2023, can also apply." Also Read: AP ICET results 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard
Last date to apply for XAT 2023 exam is November 30, 2022. The admit cards for the same are likely to become available from December 20 onwards.
The programmes offered includes Business Management Programme (BM), Human Resource Management Programme (HRM), General Management Programme (GMP), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and XLRI-Rutgers Double Masters Programme.
The registration fee for XAT 2023 is Rs 2,000, whereas the registration fee for XLRI programmes is Rs 200 per programme.
Once the registration portal opens, here's how the aspiring candidates can apply for XAT 2023 exam:
