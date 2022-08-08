AP ICET results 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard

-
-
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has finally announced the results for Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the AP ICET 2022 exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Andhra Pradesh state board- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25, 2022 in two sessions. The exam was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.
The answer key for the same was released on July 27, 2022. Qualifying percentage of marks in the entrance test is 25 per cent, that is, a candidate has to score a minimum of 50 marks out of 200 to qualify the exam. However, no minimum qualifying percentage has been set for candidates belonging to Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
AP ICET is exam conducted for admitting students into Master of Business (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses.
