AP ICET results 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard

State Council of Higher (APSCHE) has finally announced the results for Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the AP ICET 2022 exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the state board- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25, 2022 in two sessions. The exam was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the State Council of Higher .

The answer key for the same was released on July 27, 2022. Qualifying percentage of marks in the entrance test is 25 per cent, that is, a candidate has to score a minimum of 50 marks out of 200 to qualify the exam. However, no minimum qualifying percentage has been set for candidates belonging to Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Here's how you can check your AP ICET 2022 results:

Go to the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the tab that reads AP ICET on the homepage

Next, click on results/download rank card

Enter your details including registration number, date of birth, and ICET hall ticket number

Click on "“view rank card/result”

Your AP ICET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

AP ICET is exam conducted for admitting students into Master of Business (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses.