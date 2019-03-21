2019 LS polls: J&K pact sealed; Congress gets 2, National Conference 1

Sealing an alliance after days of hectic parleys, the Congress and (NC) Wednesday announced they will fight two and one respectively, while agreeing on a “friendly contest” on the rest three constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a joint press conference, Congress leader and NC chief said that while the Congress will contest on the Jammu and Udhampur seats, the NC will fight from Srinagar. There will be a “friendly contest” between the two parties on the Baramulla, Anantnag and Ladakh seats, Abdullah said.

"I will contest from the Srinagar seat," he told the press conference. "We had a give-and-take and nobody should be under illusion that one party lost or the other won during the agreement." State Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir and AICC General Secretary Ambika Soni were also present at the press conference. The state sends six Lok Sabha MPs.