2019 polls: BJP continues to drop seniors, latest is Murli Manohar Joshi

With signs that it faces a tough contest in the key state of Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday either replaced some of its sitting candidates in the state or changed their seats. The released a list of 30 of its UP candidates, 10 in West Bengal and two in Karnataka.

The party continued with its decision of not fielding candidates who are above 75 years. It has dropped Murli Manohar Joshi, its sitting MP from Kanpur, and has fielded Satyadev Pachuri. Joshi has made displeasure public.

“Dear voters of Kanpur, Shri Ramlal, general secretary (organisation) of the conveyed to me today that I should contest the ensuing parliamentary election from Kanpur and elsewhere,” Joshi said in a statement. Already, the has dropped several of its senior leaders, who are sitting MPs, including L K Advani, Shanta Kumar, B C Khanduri, Kalraj Mishra and Karia Munda.

In UP, the BJP announced party leader will contest from Pilibhit and his mother, Maneka Gandhi, from Sultanpur. In 2014, had won from Sultanpur and his mother from Pilibhit, but the contest this time is likely to be tough in the latter seat.

From the Rampur seat, the party dropped its sitting MP Nepal Singh. It announced that actor Jaya Prada, who joined the party on Tuesday, would contest the seat. She was a Samajwadi Party MP from the seat in 2009. She would contest against SP’s Azam Khan. In 2014, Nepal Singh had won the seat with a slim margin of 2.47 per cent votes.

In Etawah, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes, the party dropped its sitting MP Ashok Kumar Doharey. Ram Shankar Katheria, the sitting MP from Agra, will contest the seat. Doharey was one of the first to raise his voice about increasing atrocities against Dalits. The BJP had earlier announced that S P Singh Baghel will contest the Agra seat.

In Kannauj, the party has fielded Subrat Pathak against SP’s sitting MP Dimple Yadav. In Allahabad, the party will field Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket from Lucknow. She is currently a minister in the BJP’s UP government. Shyama Charan Gupta, who won on a BJP ticket from Allahabad in 2014, has switched to the SP.

In Barabanki reserved seat, the party has dropped its sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and given ticket to Upendra Rawat. In Bahraich, the party has fielded Akshaywar Lal Gaud. The BJP’s sitting from the seat, Savitri Bai Phule had quit the party to protest atrocities on Dalits and recently joined the Congress. The BJP also dropped its Hathras, Kushinagar and Ballia candidates. The BJP has shifted its Bhadohi sitting MP, Virendra Singh Mast, head of its farmers’ cell, from Bhadohi to Ballia.

In Karnataka, the BJP fielded party's youth leader 28-year-old Tejaswi Surya from its bastion of Bangalore South. There was expectation the party might field Tejaswini Kumar, the widow of union minister Ananth Kumar, a six-time MP from the seat. Tejaswini was confident of getting the party ticket and had started a door-to-door campaign. She said the party decision came as a shock to her and all of her supporters.

In Rajasthan, three disgruntled BJP leaders, including Ghanshyam Tiwari, joined the Congress. Apart from these leaders, 12 independent legislators announced their support to the Congress. Some of them were denied tickets by the Congress in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.