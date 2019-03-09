A peek into the 28-page document Oppn will use to fight Modi in LS polls

Several civil society groups, activists and Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, have brainstormed for the last nine months to give shape to a ‘people’s progressive agenda’ for India.

The 28-page document is set to become the foundational text for the Opposition’s common minimum agenda, likely to be unveiled later this month, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Some of the key proposals of the agenda relate to transforming the banking sector, addressing agrarian distress, countering hate crimes and discrimination, and spurring employment ...