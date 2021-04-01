Assam election 2021 LIVE: Phase 2 polling to decide fate of 345 candidates

-
Assam election 2021: Polling for the second round of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place today. A total of 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. In the first phase, 47 seats went to polls in the 126-member assembly. The second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates.
According to the Election Commission, there are 7,344,631 electors in the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second phase. Of these, 3,734,537 are male, 3,609,959 are female and 135 are transgender.
The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress.
The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).
Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM), and the Bodoland Peoples'' Front (BPF).
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Assam election 2021.
